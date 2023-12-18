Vikings Designating LB Jordan Hicks To Return

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell announced they plan to designate LB Jordan Hicks to return from injured reserve this week, per Ben Goessling.

This opens a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

The veteran has been out since early November after going down with compartment syndrome that required emergency surgery.

Hicks, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Eagles back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,992,732 contract and was testing the open market when he agreed to a four-year deal worth $36 million contract that included $20 million guaranteed with Arizona back in 2019.

Arizona negotiated a pay cut with Hicks that lowered his base salaries for the 2021 and 2022 seasons. However, the Cardinals released him in 2022 and he caught on with the Vikings.

In 2023, Hicks has appeared in 10 games for the Vikings and recorded 87 tackles, two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble, four pass defenses and a touchdown.