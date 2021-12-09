Vikings Elevate DE Kenny Willekes & LB Tuf Borland To Active Roster

The Minnesota Vikings announced Thursday that they’ve elevated DE Kenny Willekes and LB Tuf Borland to their active roster for their game against the Steelers. 

Willekes, 24, is a former seventh-round pick of the Vikings back in 2020. He’s currently in the second year of his four-year rookie contract and has been on and off of Minnesota’s roster this season.

In 2021, Willekes has appeared in three games for the Vikings and recorded nine tackles and a half sack.

