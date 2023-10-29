Vikings Fear QB Kirk Cousins Has Torn Achilles

Per Adam Schefter, Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell fears that QB Kirk Cousins has a torn Achilles injury, with an MRI coming soon to confirm.

Cousins was tackled stepping up in the pocket and could not put any weight on his foot. He was checked in the tent before being carted to the locker room and immediately being ruled out by the team.

Cousins, 35, is a former fourth-round pick of Washington back in 2012. He played out the final year of his rookie contract before being franchised in back-to-back seasons.

Cousins later departed in free agency for a three-year, $84 million contract with the Vikings. He was entering the final year of his contract in 2020 when he agreed to a two-year, $66 million contract extension. In 2021, he agreed to a new one-year, $35 million contract extension that was also fully guaranteed.

He’s entering the final year of that deal in 2023 and is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Cousins has appeared in five games for the Vikings and completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 1,498 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions.

We will have more news on Cousins as it becomes available.