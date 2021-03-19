Vikings Forfeiting 2021 7th-Rd Pick For Prior Cap Violation

Mark Craig of the Star Tribune reports that the Vikings will forfeit their seventh-round selection in the 2021 draft for a salary cap violation related to a practice squad player’s contract from the 2019 season.

Beyond that, Craig says three Vikings executives were fined $10,000 apiece.

The Vikings will specifically lose the No. 242 overall pick in the seventh round for this violation.

Chris Tomasson adds that the Vikings won’t offer a comment regarding the situation.

There aren’t any specifics available about the cap violation as of now, but Jason Fitzgerald notes that Minnesota paid one of their undrafted free agents more than the minimum that year. Although, he admits that he doesn’t know whether the two are related.

We’ll have more regarding the situation as the news is available.