Vikings Have Not Yet Decided On HC Mike Zimmer’s Future

According to Ian Rapoport, the future of Vikings HC Mike Zimmer appears to still be up in the air, as Minnesota has not yet made a firm decision one way or the other.

Rapoport adds Zimmer could solidify his status if the Vikings make the playoffs, but without starting QB Kirk Cousins (COVID-19) tonight against the Packers, they face an uphill battle.

Jason La Canfora reports the Vikings are one of the teams that has done some prep work for a potential coaching search following the conclusion of the regular season.

Zimmer, 65, began his NFL coaching career with the Cowboys back in 1994 as their DBs coach. He worked his way up to defensive coordinator and had stints with the Falcons and Bengals before the Vikings hired him as their head coach in 2014.

Minnesota signed Zimmer to a three-year extension last July as he entered a “lame duck” season in the final year of his contract.

During his eight years as Vikings head coach, Zimmer has led the team to a record of 71-55-1 (56.3 percent), which includes three playoff appearances and one trip to the NFC Championship game in 2017.

We’ll have more on the Vikings and Mike Zimmer as the news is available.