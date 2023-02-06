Vikings Hiring Brian Flores As Defensive Coordinator

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Steelers’ assistant coach Brian Flores is accepting the Vikings’ defensive coordinator job.

Flores was in the running for the Cardinals’ head-coaching job and was considered a finalist for the position. Beyond that, he had interest from the Broncos for their defensive coordinator job.

Here’s the list of candidates for the Vikings’ coordinator job this offseason:

Steelers LB Coach Brian Flores

Saints Co-DC Ryan Nielsen

Seahawks Associate HC Sean Desai

Vikings Assistant HC Mike Pettine

Broncos DC Ejiro Evero

Flores, 41, began his NFL coaching career with the Patriots back in 2004 as a scouting assistant. He held a number of positions including pro scout, special teams assistant, assistant offense/special teams, defensive assistant, safeties coach, and linebackers coach before serving as the de facto defensive coordinator in 2018.

Miami hired Flores away to be their head coach in 2019 before firing him abruptly after the 2021 season. He caught on with the Steelers as a defensive assistant and LB coach.

In three years in Miami, Flores posted a record of 24-25 (49 percent) with no playoff appearances.