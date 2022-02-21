Vikings Hiring Cowboys Assistant ST Coordinator Matt Daniels As Their ST Coordinator

According to Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are hiring Cowboys assistant ST coordinator Matt Daniels as their full-time ST coordinator.

New HC Kevin O’Connell has now filled all three of his coordinator vacancies on his new staff.

Daniels, 32, had a four-year career as an undrafted free agent safety out of Duke from 2012 to 2015 with the Rams, Jaguars and Chargers.

After his playing career was done, Daniels got his first coaching job as an assistant special teams coach with the Rams in 2018. He took the same job with the Cowboys in 2020.