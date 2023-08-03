Vikings Hosting CB Ronald Darby For Workout

The Minnesota Vikings are hosting CB Ronald Darby for a workout on Thursday, according to Ben Goessling.

Darby, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Bills out of Florida State back in 2015. The Eagles traded WR Jordan Matthews and a 2018 third-round pick to the Bills in return for Darby in 2017.

Darby played out the final year of his four-year, $4.569 million contract before returning to the Eagles on a one-year contract. From there, he agreed to a one-year, $4 million contract with Washington.

The Broncos signed Darby to a three-year, $30 million contract with $19 million fully guaranteed in 2021. However, he was released after two seasons.

In 2022, Darby appeared in five games for the Broncos and recorded 14 tackles, no interceptions, a forced fumble, and three pass deflections.