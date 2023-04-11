Vikings Hosting Stanford QB Tanner McKee For Visit

According to Darren Wolfson, Stanford QB Tanner McKee is in town visiting the Vikings today.

The Vikings don’t have any quarterbacks under contract beyond the 2023 season so it makes sense for them to be looking at potentially adding a younger option.

McKee is one of a number of potential mid-to-late-round quarterback prospects in this draft class.

McKee, 23, was a PAC-12 all-conference honorable mention in 2021 and was named to a number of preseason award watch lists heading into the 2022 season. He declared for the 2023 NFL Drafter after his junior season.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has him graded as his No. 9 quarterback in the class.

During his three-year career at Stanford, McKee completed 473 of 748 pass attempts (63.2%) for 5,336 yards, 28 touchdowns and 15 interceptions over the course of 23 games.