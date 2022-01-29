Vikings Interviewing Jim Harbaugh For HC Job

Pro Football Talk is reporting that the Vikings are interviewing Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh for their head-coaching vacancy.

Harbaugh is clearly open to returning to the NFL and was linked heavily to the Raiders’ vacancy at one point. However, there has been very little buzz about that possibility in recent weeks.

The Vikings just officially hired their new GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and are now going through the interview process with him in place.

Here’s the list of candidates for the Vikings’ job:

Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cowboys OC Kellen Moore (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Rams OC Kevin O’Connell (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Rams DC Raheem Morris (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Giants DC Patrick Graham (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Withdrawn)

Harbaugh, 58, was a first-round pick out of Michigan by the Bears in 1987. He played 14 years in the league before becoming a coach, first with the Raiders. He was hired by San Diego as head coach in 2004 and took the same position with Stanford in 2007.

The 49ers hired Harbaugh as their head coach in 2007. He was fired in 2014 and hired as head coach at Michigan.

During his four years with the 49ers, he led them to a record of 44-19-1 (69.5 percent), which included three playoff appearances and an NFC Championship.

At Michigan, Harbaugh’s teams have produced a record of 61-24 (71.8 percent). That includes a 1-5 record in bowl games.

We’ll have more on Harbaugh as the news is available.