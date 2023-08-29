Vikings & Justin Jefferson Working To Get Long-Term Deal Done

On Monday, Albert Breer of SI.com reported that the Vikings are making an effort to get WR Justin Jefferson signed to a long-term extension before the season starts.

Jefferson previously told Breer that signing a long-term extension would be “a dream of [his]. It’s been a dream since I was 7 years old.”

“I’m definitely not letting that contract stuff get in the way of my team. We have to be focused on getting to the Super Bow,” Jefferson added.

Dianna Russini adds that the Vikings have been motivated to get Jefferson’s contract done all summer and both sides have traded proposals on the deal. While conversations are going well, Russini stresses that it’s not a done deal yet.

Jefferson, 24, was a two-year starter at LSU and set the single-season record for receptions in 2019 before being selected by the Vikings with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jefferson just finished the third year of a four-year, $13,122,805 rookie contract that included a $7,103,858 signing bonus. The Vikings picked up Jefferson’s fifth-year option which will cost them $19,743,000 fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

In 2022, Jefferson appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings and recorded 128 receptions on 184 targets for 1,809 yards and eight touchdowns. He added four carries for 24 yards and another touchdown.