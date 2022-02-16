Vikings Officially Hire Kevin O’Connell As Head Coach

The Minnesota Vikings announced that they have officially hired former Rams OC Kevin O’Connell as their next head coach on Wednesday.

The 10th head coach in franchise history. Welcome to Minnesota, Kevin O'Connell! 📰: https://t.co/tmuev8WIFF pic.twitter.com/9mJlcXqUfZ — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) February 16, 2022

O’Connell was the expected hire following the interview process in Minnesota, it just couldn’t be official until after the Super Bowl.

O’Connell, 36, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2008. After five years in the NFL, O’Connell was hired by the Browns as their quarterbacks’ coach in 2015.

O’Connell spent one year with the 49ers before Washington hired him as their quarterbacks’ coach in 2017. He was promoted to passing game coordinator in 2019 and joined the Rams as offensive coordinator in 2020.

In 2021, the Rams offense ranked No. 9 in total yards, No. 8 in total points, No. 25 in rushing yards and No. 5 in passing offense.