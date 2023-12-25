Vikings OLB D.J. Wonnum Suffered Partially Torn Quad

According to Ian Rapoport, Vikings OLB D.J. Wonnum went down in Sunday’s loss to the Lions with a partially torn quad.

With just two weeks left in the regular season, this will end Wonnum’s season. It’s a significant injury that will require significant rehab as well.

It’s unfortunate for Wonnum as well because he was just finishing up the final year of his rookie contract and this could complicate his free agent market.

Wonnum, 26, was drafted by the Vikings in the fourth round out of South Carolina in the 2020 NFL Draft. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $4.04 million rookie contract and set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Wonnum appeared in 15 games for the Vikings and recorded 62 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, eight sacks, one fumble recovery returned for a touchdown and six pass deflections.