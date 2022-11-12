Vikings Place CB Cameron Dantzler On Injured Reserve

Ian Rapoport reports that the Vikings are placing CB Cameron Dantzler on injured reserve due to an ankle injury. Rapoport adds that he is expected to return this season.

Dantzler, 24, was a two-year starter at Mississippi State. The Vikings selected him with the No. 89 pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Dantzler signed a four-year, $4,585,625 rookie contract that includes an $895,001 signing bonus. He’s currently in the third year of that deal.

In 2022, Dantzler has appeared in eight games for the Vikings and recorded 45 tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and four pass defenses.

We will have more news on Dantzler as it becomes available.