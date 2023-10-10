Vikings Placing WR Justin Jefferson On Injured Reserve

According to Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are placing WR Justin Jefferson on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury he sustained in Week 5.

This means Jefferson will miss at least four games before he’s eligible to return but Pelissero notes he could be out longer than that.

Adam Schefter points out the Vikings are 1-4 and if they are out of contention, there’s not a lot of incentive for Jefferson to rush back and risk further injury, especially because the two sides were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term deal.

He notes Jefferson’s absence could be for longer than expected.

Jefferson, 24, was a two-year starter at LSU and set the single-season record for receptions in 2019 before being selected by the Vikings with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jefferson is entering the fourth year of a four-year, $13,122,805 rookie contract that included a $7,103,858 signing bonus. The Vikings picked up Jefferson’s fifth-year option which will cost them $19,743,000 fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

In 2023, Jefferson has appeared in five games for the Vikings and recorded 36 receptions on 53 targets for 571 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Jefferson as the news is available.