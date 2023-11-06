Vikings Plan To Start QB Joshua Dobbs In Week 10

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell says the plan for Week 10 is to start QB Joshua Dobbs and he will get all the first-team reps in practice this week, per Tom Pelissero.

Vikings fifth-round QB Jaren Hall started in Week 9, but he is in the concussion protocol.

Dobbs played well enough to get the win with literally no practice time anyway, so this isn’t a surprising decision by Minnesota.

The Vikings take on the Saints this week.

Dobbs, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Steelers back in 2017. He was in the third year of his rookie contract when Pittsburgh traded him to the Jaguars in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jacksonville elected to waive Dobbs back in September of 2020 and was quickly claimed by the Steelers and re-signed to a one-year deal in 2021. He signed on with the Browns back in April of last year but was cut loose to make room for Deshaun Watson.

From there, the Lions signed Dobbs on to their practice squad back in December. However, he lasted just a couple weeks in Detroit before the Titans signed him to their active roster.

Dobbs joined the Browns this past March on a one-year contract. Cleveland traded Dobbs and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Cardinals in exchange for a 2024 fifth-round pick.

In 2023, Dobbs has appeared in eight games for the Cardinals and completed 62.8 percent of his passes for 1,569 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions.

In his one game with the Vikings so far, Dobbs completed 20-30 pass attempts for 158 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He added seven carries for 66 yards and another touchdown.