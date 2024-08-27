Vikings Planning To Move On From DT Jaquelin Roy

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are planning to move on from DT Jaquelin Roy.

Pelissero mentions Roy will be traded or waived by today’s 53-man roster deadline.

Roy, 23, was a fifth-round pick of the Vikings in 2023 out of LSU. He signed a four-year, $4.18 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $750k in 2023.

In 2023, Roy appeared in 12 games for Minnesota and recorded eight tackles and one tackle for loss.