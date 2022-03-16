Vikings Re-Signing P Jordan Berry

Ben Goessling reports that the Minnesota Vikings are re-signing P Jordan Berry.

Berry, 30, signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2015. He was undrafted out of Eastern Kentucky. He signed a one-year extension before the 2018 season worth $1.9 million before returning to the team on a two-year contract in 2020.

The Steelers opted to release Berry coming out of training camp only to bring him back a few months later. He re-signed with the team on a one-year deal for 2021.

Berry was let go by the Steelers prior to the 2021 season and caught on with the Vikings, starting in all 17 games.

In 2021, Berry appeared in 17 games for the Vikings and totaled 3,624 punt yards on 78 attempts.