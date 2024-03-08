Vikings Re-Signing TE Johnny Mundt

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Vikings have agreed to terms on a new contract for TE Johnny Mundt.

Mundt, 29, wound up going undrafted out of Oregon back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason and was on and off of their roster.

The Rams brought Mundt back on a futures contract for the 2018 season and he’s managed to make the 53-man roster each of the past two years. Mundt returned to Los Angeles on two consecutive one-year deals and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

Mundt signed a two-year, $2.4 million contract with Minnesota in the 2022 offseason.

In 2023, Mundt appeared in all 17 games and recorded 17 receptions for 172 yards and a touchdown.