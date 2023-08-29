Vikings Release CB Joejuan Williams

According to Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are releasing CB Joejuan Williams as they trim their roster down to the 53-man limit.

Williams missed the entire 2022 season due to a shoulder injury.

Williams, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2019. New England traded up with the Rams to select him and exchanged their No. 56 and No. 101 overall picks.

Williams played out the final year of his four-year, $6,782,618 rookie contract that included a $2,952,812 signing bonus. He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason before signing on with the Vikings in April.

In 2021, Williams appeared in 12 games and recorded 21 total tackles, no interceptions and five pass defenses.