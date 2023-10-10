Vikings Release QB Tanner Morgan From PS

The Minnesota Vikings announced Tuesday that they’ve released QB Tanner Morgan from their practice squad.

Morgan, 24, was named Second-team All-Big Ten in 2019. He wound up going undrafted out of Minnesota before signing a rookie contract with the Steelers this past April.

The Steelers released Morgan coming out of the preseason and he just recently signed on to the Vikings’ practice squad.

During his college career at Minnesota, Morgan played five seasons and threw for 9,554 yards, 65 touchdowns, and 32 interceptions, completing 62.2 percent of his passes.