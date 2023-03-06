Vikings Releasing LB Eric Kendricks

Tom Pelissero reports that the Vikings are releasing LB Eric Kendricks, which was later confirmed by the team.

According to Over The Cap, releasing Kendricks frees up $9.5 million in cap space and leaves behind $1.9 million in dead money.

Kendricks, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Vikings back in 2015. He signed a four-year, $5.155 million contract and was set to make a base salary of $705,000 for the 2018 season before signing a five-year, $50 million extension in 2018.

In 2022, Kendricks appeared in 15 games for the Vikings and recorded 137 tackles, one sack, one fumble recovery, and a defensive touchdown.

