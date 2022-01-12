Vikings Put In Requests To Interview Three For GM Opening

According to Jonathan Jones, the Minnesota Vikings have put in a request to interview Browns vice president of player personnel Glenn Cook for their general manager opening.

Tom Pelissero reports the Vikings also put in interview requests for Patriots player personnel consultant Eliot Wolf and Browns Browns vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

Cook is the first known interview request for the Vikings’ general manager position.

Cook already interviewed for the Bears’ general manager vacancy Wednesday afternoon.

Cook began his NFL front-office career as a scouting assistant with the Colts back in 2011. After a year in Indianapolis, Cook became a pro scout for the Packers where he remained for four seasons.

The Browns hired Cook as their director of pro scouting for the 2016 season and eventually promoted him to VP of player personnel in 2020.