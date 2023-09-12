Vikings Restructured RT Brian O’Neill’s Deal For $10M In Cap Space

According to Field Yates, the Vikings restructured RT Brian O’Neill‘s contract to create an additional $9.99 million in cap space.

He was scheduled to make $14.4 million in 2023, most of which was converted into a signing bonus and prorated over the remainder of his deal.

It gives Minnesota some breathing room to operate during the season, as the Vikings were right up against the cap.

O’Neill, 28, was taken with the No. 62 overall pick by the Vikings out of Pittsburgh back in 2018.

He was entering the final year of a four-year, $4,406,640 contract that included a $1,284,828 signing bonus when he signed a five-year, $92.5 million contract extension.

In 2022, O’Neill appeared in and started 16 games for the Vikings at right tackle.