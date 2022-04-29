Vikings, Seahawks, Falcons & Lions Teams To Watch For Malik Willis

Ian Rapoport mentioned Friday on NFL Draft Kickoff that Liberty QB Malik Willis could end up coming off the board fairly quickly in the second round.

“This all could come together very quickly for Malik Willis,” Rapoport said. “There’s a couple of teams that have done a ton of homework on quarterbacks.”

According to Rapoport, the Seahawks, Vikings, Falcons and Lions are all worth watching for Willis.

Willis was expected to be a first-round pick but he wound up sliding out to day two.

Willis, 22, started for two years at Liberty after transferring over from Auburn. He led them to a 17-6 record in his two seasons.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein says he has the build and play style of Eagles QB Jalen Hurts with the arm of former NFL QB Jay Cutler.

Willis threw for 5,176 yards over his four years at Auburn and Liberty, completing 62.8% of his passes. He threw for 48 touchdowns and 18 interceptions over his career. He also added 2,131 yards rushing over 366 attempts, and 29 career rushing touchdowns.