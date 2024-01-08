Vikings Sign 10 Players To Futures Deals For 2024

The Minnesota Vikings announced Monday that they’ve 10 players to futures contracts for the 2024 season including WR N’Keal Harry.

The full list includes:

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Harry, 25, was the No. 32 overall pick by the Patriots out of Arizona State in 2019. He signed a four-year, $10,265,750 rookie contract with the Patriots that included a $5,486,000 signing bonus.

New England traded Harry to the Bears ahead of the 2022 season. Harry made a base salary of $1,872,047 in the final year of his contract and became an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

The Vikings signed Harry to their active roster this summer and was on and off of their roster.

In 2022, Harry appeared in nine games for the Bears and caught seven passes on nine targets for 116 yards and one touchdown.