Vikings Sign CB Jameson Houston, Waive OT Chim Okorafor

The Minnesota Vikings have announced they’ve signed CB Jameson Houston and waived OT Chim Okorafor.

Houston, 27, signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Baylor following the 2020 NFL Draft. He was waived by the team in August.

Houston caught on with the Panthers during camp before being waived again during final roster cutdowns. He was signed by the Eagles late in the season to the practice squad and bounced on and off the roster before returning on a futures deal for 2021.

From there, the Eagles traded Houston to Jacksonville for a sixth round pick in the 2021 draft. He lasted just a few short months in Jacksonville before the team waived him.

Houston had a brief stint with the Seahawks prior to the start of the 2022 season but was part of the team’s final roster cuts.

In 2020, Houston appeared in three games for the Eagles but did not record a statistic.