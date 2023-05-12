Vikings Sign Four Draft Picks Including Third-Round CB Mekhi Blackmon

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have officially signed four draft picks including third-round CB Mekhi Blackmon to a rookie contract.

Minnesota also signed DB Jay Ward, DT Jaquelin Roy, and QB Jaren Hall.

The Vikings have now signed all but one of their picks from the 2023 NFL Draft.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 23 Jordan Addison WR 3 102 Mekhi Blackmon CB Signed 4 134 Jay Ward S Signed 5 141 Jaquelin Roy DT Signed 5 164 Jaren Hall QB Signed 7 222 DeWayne McBride RB Signed

Blackmon, 24, transferred to USC from Colorado as a senior and was named First-team All-Pac-12 in 2022.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,304,082 rookie contract that includes an $857,514 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $964,379 in 2023.

During four seasons at Colorado and one at USC, Blackmon appeared in 35 games and made 142 tackles, one sack, five interceptions, and 24 pass breakups.