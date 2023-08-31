Vikings Sign Four More Players To Practice Squad

The Minnesota Vikings announced Thursday that they’ve signed four players to their practice squad including LB Nick Vigil, OL Henry Byrd, OL Hakeem Adeniji and OL Tyrese Robinson.
The Vikings practice squad now includes:
- WR Trishton Jackson
- WR Lucky Jackson
- CB Joejuan Williams
- CB C.J. Coldon JR
- RB DeWayne McBride
- CB Jaylin Williams
- OLB Luiji Vilain
- DL T.J. Smith
- OLB Benton Whitley
- DL Sheldon Day
- OL Alan Ali
- WR Thayer Thomas
- LB Nick Vigil
- OL Henry Byrd
- OL Hakeem Adeniji
- OL Tyrese Robinson
Vigil, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Bengals back in 2016. He finished the final year of his four-year, $3.013 million contract and made a base salary $720,000 for the 2019 season.
The Chargers later signed Vigil to a one-year contract for the 2020 season. He signed another one-year deal with the Vikings in 2021 before joining the Cardinals for the 2022 season.
Vigil joined the Jets a few weeks ago but was let go during roster cuts.
In 2022, Vigil appeared in four games for the Cardinals and recorded 13 tackles and a pass defense.
