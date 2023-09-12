Vikings Sign RB Myles Gaskin To Active Roster, Add WR Lucky Jackson To PS

The Minnesota Vikings announced Tuesday that they’ve signed RB Myles Gaskin to their active roster and added WR Lucky Jackson to their practice squad.
Here’s the Vikings updated practice squad:
- DB C.J. Coldon
- DT Sheldon Day
- WR Trishton Jackson
- RB DeWayne McBride
- DT T.J. Smith
- WR Thayer Thomas
- LB Luiji Vilain
- DE Benton Whitley
- DB Jaylin Williams
- DB Joejuan Williams
- G Hakeem Adeniji
- T Henry Byrd
- G Tyrese Robinson
- LB Nick Vigil
- WR N’Keal Harry
- WR Lucky Jackson
Gaskin, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2019. He played out his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract and became an unrestricted free agent.
The Dolphins re-signed Gaskin to a one-year deal back in March of 2023 but he was among their final roster cuts heading into the season.
From there, Gaskin joined the Vikings soon after but was just recently released.
In 2022, Gaskin appeared in four games and rushed for 26 yards on 10 carries (2.6 YPC) to go along with four receptions for 28 yards receiving and no touchdowns.
