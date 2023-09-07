Vikings Sign S Josh Metellus To Two-Year, $13M Extension

According to Adam Schefter, the Vikings and S Josh Metellus have reached an agreement on a two-year, $13 million extension.
He received $6 million in guarantees, per Schefter. It’s a nice payday for Metellus as he’s set to be a key role player for Minnesota on defense this season.
Metellus, 25, is a former sixth-round pick by the Vikings out of Michigan in the 2020 NFL Draft . He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $3.45 million rookie contract.
In 2022, Metellus appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings and recorded 42 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception and five pass deflections.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!