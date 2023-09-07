Vikings Sign S Josh Metellus To Two-Year, $13M Extension

According to Adam Schefter, the Vikings and S Josh Metellus have reached an agreement on a two-year, $13 million extension.

He received $6 million in guarantees, per Schefter. It’s a nice payday for Metellus as he’s set to be a key role player for Minnesota on defense this season.

Metellus, 25, is a former sixth-round pick by the Vikings out of Michigan in the 2020 NFL Draft . He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $3.45 million rookie contract.

In 2022, Metellus appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings and recorded 42 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception and five pass deflections.