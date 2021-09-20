Vikings Sign TE Brandon Dillon To Practice Squad

The Minnesota Vikings announced Monday that they’ve signed TE Brandon Dillon to their practice squad.

Here’s the Vikings updated practice squad:

G Zack Bailey RB Jake Bargas LB Tuf Borland TE Zach Davidson DB Myles Dorn G Dakota Dozier G Kyle Hinton WR Myron Mitchell DB Parry Nickerson WR Whop Philyor RB A.J. Rose DB Tye Smith DE Kenny Willekes QB Sean Mannion WR Trishton Jackson TE Brandon Dillon

Dillon, 24, signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Marian back in 2019. He was waived at the start of the 2019 season and has been on and off of their roster ever since.

For his career, Dillon has appeared in five games for the Vikings and caught one pass for six yards receiving and no touchdowns.