Vikings Sign TE Brandon Dillon To Practice Squad

The Minnesota Vikings announced Monday that they’ve signed TE Brandon Dillon to their practice squad.
Here’s the Vikings updated practice squad:
- G Zack Bailey
- RB Jake Bargas
- LB Tuf Borland
- TE Zach Davidson
- DB Myles Dorn
- G Dakota Dozier
- G Kyle Hinton
- WR Myron Mitchell
- DB Parry Nickerson
- WR Whop Philyor
- RB A.J. Rose
- DB Tye Smith
- DE Kenny Willekes
- QB Sean Mannion
- WR Trishton Jackson
- TE Brandon Dillon
Dillon, 24, signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Marian back in 2019. He was waived at the start of the 2019 season and has been on and off of their roster ever since.
For his career, Dillon has appeared in five games for the Vikings and caught one pass for six yards receiving and no touchdowns.
