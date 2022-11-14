Vikings Sign TE James O’Shaughnessy To Practice Squad

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have signed TE James O’Shaughnessy to the practice squad.

Minnesota’s practice squad now includes:

TE Nick Muse WR Trishton Jackson C Josh Sokol G Kyle Hinton LB William Kwenkeu DL T.J. Smith RB Bryant Koback WR Dan Chisena CB Tay Gowan QB David Blough LB Chris Garrett LB Ryan Connelly DB Myles Dorn WR Blake Proehl TE James O’Shaughnessy

O’Shaughnessy, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2015. He was traded to the Patriots in 2017 for a fifth-round pick, but was waived a year later.

The Jaguars claimed O’Shaughnessy off waivers and he spent the past two years in Jacksonville. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.473 million rookie contract and re-signed with the Jaguars each of the past two offseasons.

The Bears signed O’Shaughnessy back in April but cut him coming out of the preseason.

In 2021, James O’Shaughnessy appeared in seven games for the Jaguars and caught 24 passes for 244 yards receiving and no touchdowns.