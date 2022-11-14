Vikings Sign TE James O’Shaughnessy To Practice Squad

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have signed TE James O’Shaughnessy to the practice squad. 

Minnesota’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. TE Nick Muse
  2. WR Trishton Jackson
  3. C Josh Sokol
  4. G Kyle Hinton
  5. LB William Kwenkeu
  6. DL T.J. Smith 
  7. RB Bryant Koback
  8. WR Dan Chisena
  9. CB Tay Gowan
  10. QB David Blough
  11. LB Chris Garrett
  12. LB Ryan Connelly
  13. DB Myles Dorn
  14. WR Blake Proehl
  15. TE James O’Shaughnessy

O’Shaughnessy, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2015. He was traded to the Patriots in 2017 for a fifth-round pick, but was waived a year later. 

The Jaguars claimed O’Shaughnessy off waivers and he spent the past two years in Jacksonville. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.473 million rookie contract and re-signed with the Jaguars each of the past two offseasons. 

The Bears signed O’Shaughnessy back in April but cut him coming out of the preseason. 

In 2021, James O’Shaughnessy appeared in seven games for the Jaguars and caught 24 passes for 244 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

