Vikings Signing CB Shaquill Griffin

The Minnesota Vikings are signing CB Shaquill Griffin to a one-year contract on Tuesday, according to Jordan Schultz.

Griffin, 28, was selected by the Seahawks in the third round out of UCF in 2017. He finished the final year of his four-year rookie contract worth $3,158,620, which included a signing bonus of $758,620.

Griffin then signed a three-year contract with the Jaguars in 2021 that was worth up to $44.5 million with $29 million guaranteed. The Jaguars released him last year and he went on to sign a one-year contract for the Texans.

The Panthers would later claim Griffin off waivers in November.

In 2023, Griffin appeared in 13 games for the Panthers and Texans, recording 39 tackles, an interception and five pass defenses.

