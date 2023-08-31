Vikings Signing LB Nick Vigil To Practice Squad

According to Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are signing LB Nick Vigil to the practice squad.

This is the second stint in Minnesota for Vigil.

The Vikings practice squad now includes:

WR Trishton Jackson WR Lucky Jackson CB Joejuan Williams CB C.J. Coldon JR RB DeWayne McBride CB Jaylin Williams OLB Luiji Vilain DL T.J. Smith OLB Benton Whitley DL Sheldon Day OL Alan Ali WR Thayer Thomas LB Nick Vigil

Vigil, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Bengals back in 2016. He finished the final year of his four-year, $3.013 million contract and made a base salary $720,000 for the 2019 season.

The Chargers later signed Vigil to a one-year contract for the 2020 season. He signed another one-year deal with the Vikings in 2021 before joining the Cardinals for the 2022 season.

Vigil joined the Jets a few weeks ago but was let go during roster cuts.

In 2022, Vigil appeared in four games for the Cardinals and recorded 13 tackles and a pass defense.