Vikings Signing OT David Quessenberry

Per Mike Garafolo, the Vikings are signing veteran OT David Quessenberry to their active roster after he was released by the Bills yesterday.

Quessenberry, 32, is a former sixth-round pick of the Texans back in 2013. He signed a four-year, $2.273 million rookie contract, however, in 2014 he was diagnosed with lymphoma and missed the bulk of the next few years. He spent 2016 on the non-football injury list and after returning in 2017 was waived and signed to the practice squad.

Houston waived Quessenberry again coming out of training camp in 2018 and he caught on with the Titans on their practice squad. He returned on futures deals for 2019 and 2020, bouncing back and forth between their practice squad and active roster.

The Titans declined to tender Quessenberry as a restricted free agent in 2022 and he later joined the Bills on a one-year deal.

In 2022, Quessenberry appeared in 16 games for the Bills and made three starts for them.