Vikings Tried Out Nine Players

Per Aaron Wilson, the Minnesota Vikings tried out a total of nine players on Sunday.
The following is the full list of players that tried out for the Vikings:
- TE Sal Cannella
- G Rashaad Coward
- G Bobby Evans
- G Sean Harlow
- WR David Moore
- OL Travis Sinclair
- G Jack Snyder
- TE Colin Thompson
- QB Reece Udinski
Evans, 25, was a third-round pick by the Rams out of Oklahoma in 2019. He signed a four-year, rookie contract with the team worth $3,513,891, including $822,180 guaranteed.
The Rams opted to release him and he had a stint on the Vikings practice squad.
Evans most recently had a tryout with the Denver Broncos.
In 2022, Evans appeared in 12 games for the Rams and made four starts at tackle.
