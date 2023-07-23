Vikings Tried Out Nine Players

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

Per Aaron Wilson, the Minnesota Vikings tried out a total of nine players on Sunday.

Vikings Helmets

The following is the full list of players that tried out for the Vikings:

  1. TE Sal Cannella
  2. G Rashaad Coward
  3. G Bobby Evans
  4. G Sean Harlow
  5. WR David Moore
  6. OL Travis Sinclair
  7. G Jack Snyder
  8. TE Colin Thompson
  9. QB Reece Udinski

Evans, 25, was a third-round pick by the Rams out of Oklahoma in 2019. He signed a four-year, rookie contract with the team worth $3,513,891, including $822,180 guaranteed.

The Rams opted to release him and he had a stint on the Vikings practice squad.

Evans most recently had a tryout with the Denver Broncos.

In 2022, Evans appeared in 12 games for the Rams and made four starts at tackle.

