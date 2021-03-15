Vikings Won’t Tender RFA WR Chad Beebe

Chris Tomasson reports that the Vikings will not be tendering an offer to RFA WR Chad Beebe, which means he’ll be an unrestricted free agent this week.

According to Tomasson, the Vikings still want to re-sign Beebe, but it would have to be less than the $2.133 million original-round tender.

Beebe, 26, wound up signing on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Northern Illinois back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Vikings later signed Beebe to their practice squad and eventually promoted him to their active roster.

In 2020, Beebe appeared in 14 games for the Vikings and caught 20 passes for 201 yards receiving and two touchdowns.