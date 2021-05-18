Washington Claims DB Chris Miller Off Waivers From Cardinals

The Washington Football Team officially claimed DB Chris Miller off of waivers from the Cardinals on Tuesday.

We have claimed CB Chris Miller off waivers. pic.twitter.com/q61xopmCf0 — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) May 18, 2021

Miller, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Baylor back in April. He later agreed to a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Seahawks.

However, Seattle opted to waive Miller last year as they cut their roster down to 53 players. He later signed on to the Titans’ practice squad before joining the Cardinals.

Arizona waived Miller on Monday.

During his college career at Baylor, Miller recorded 177 tackles, one sack, three forced fumbles, two recoveries and six passes defended over the course of four seasons and 40 games.