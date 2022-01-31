Washington OT Jaxson Kirkland Opts Out Of 2022 Draft, Petitioning To Return To School

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Washington OT Jaxson Kirkland has opted out of the 2022 NFL Draft after he learned that the ankle injury he suffered this season was more severe than he thought.

According to Schefter, Kirkland will undergo surgery on Tuesday with Dr. Robert Anderson and is expected to make a full recovery.

Schefter adds that Kirkland plans to petition the NCAA to play college football next season with the intention of entering the 2023 NFL Draft.

Kirkland made 39 starts during his college career at Washington at tackle and guard.

The Draft Network compares Kirkland to Vikings OL Ezra Cleveland and has him rated as a mid-round prospect.