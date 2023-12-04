Washington Ownership Still Plans To Give Ron Rivera Full Season

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports that Commanders HC Ron Rivera will finish out the regular season with the team.

A source with knowledge of new ownership’s current thinking previously told Florio after the team fired DC Jack Del Rio that they intended to have Rivera complete the season and the same source reiterated this plan following Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins.

Florio’s source explained that ownership believes Rivera has done enough to get the right to finish the season and have a “full evaluation” at that point.

Rivera, 61, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 1984. He played several seasons in Chicago before taking his first coaching job with the Bears in 1997. He worked for the Eagles and Chargers before the Panthers hired him as their head coach in 2011.

Rivera spent nine years as the Panthers head coach and led them to a record of 76-63-1, which includes four playoff appearances and a trip to the Super Bowl following the 2015 season. He was named the AP coach of the year twice before Carolina moved on after the 2019 season.

Washington moved quickly to hire Rivera as their head coach. He has a 26-34-1 record through four seasons.

For his career, Rivera has a record of 102-99-2 (.421 winning percentage) over 13 seasons with five playoff appearances (3-5 record).

We’ll have more on Rivera as the news is available.