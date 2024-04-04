Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. ‘Likely’ To Go In First Round?

According to Ian Rapoport, Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. will likely be a first-round pick and could go in the top half of the opening round.

Rapoport mentions Penix Jr. is visiting the Raiders on Thursday and completed a visit with the Broncos on Wednesday.

Rapoport could see Las Vegas moving up “a little” to draft Penix or they may just stay put at No. 13.

There’s currently a consensus top-four quarterbacks in this year’s draft with Penix and Oregon’s Bo Nix also in the mix to possibly be first-round picks this year.

It is possible that one or both of Penix and Nix could fall to day two of the draft, but they figure to be among the more interesting prospects to watch over the next month.

Penix, 23, began his college career at Indiana where he played four seasons. From there, he transferred to Washington for the 2022 season.

Lance Zierlein compares Penix to Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa.

For his career, Penix threw for 13,741 yards while completing 63.3 percent of his passes to go along with 96 touchdowns and 34 interceptions.

Penix also rushed for 265 yards and 13 touchdowns.