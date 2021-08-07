Washington Signing OT Cole Boozer

The Washington Football Team announced that they have signed veteran OT Cole Boozer to a contract on Saturday.

We have signed T Cole Boozer pic.twitter.com/mpAZIRAcqw — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) August 7, 2021

Boozer, 26, went undrafted out of Temple back in 2018 before signing with the Buccaneers. He was later waived and brought back to the practice squad before being let go once again.

He eventually signed a futures deal with Tampa Bay before being waived a third and final time prior to joining the XFL.

Boozer was drafted into the XFL by the DC Defenders, playing in five games for the team at tackle. He is yet to appear in an NFL game in his career.