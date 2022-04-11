Western Kentucky EDGE DeAngelo Malone Visiting With Seven Teams

According to Tom Pelissero, Western Kentucky EDGE DeAngelo Malone is visiting the Falcons today, one of seven visits on his schedule.

Malone has completed visits with the Titans, Eagles and Broncos. Next up are visits to the Colts, Texans and 49ers to round out his schedule.

He’s been building a lot of steam during the pre-draft process, standing out at the Senior Bowl and turning in a terrific workout at his pro day. He could find himself selected on Day 2 of the draft at the end of April.

Malone, 22, was a fifth-year senior who started four of his final five seasons at Western Kentucky. He was twice named the Conference USA defensive player of the year in 2019 and 2021 and was an all-conference selection his final three seasons.

For his career, Malone appeared in 62 games and made 53 starts for the Hilltoppers. He recorded 349 total tackles, 60 tackles for loss, 34.5 sacks, nine forced fumbles, one interception and eight pass defenses.