Weston Richburg Underwent Hip Surgery, Unlikely To Be Back With 49ers

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that 49ers center Weston Richburg recently underwent hip surgery and there is currently no timetable for his return.

Rapoport says that with Richburg missing the 2020 season due to injury and the fact that he’s owed $8.35 million this year, it’s likely his time in San Francisco is over.

As for resuming his NFL career, Rapoport mentions that his future is to be determined at this time.

Richburg, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Giants back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4,877,346 contract with the Giants before agreeing to a five-year, $47.5 million deal with the 49ers that included $28.5 million guaranteed.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Richburg would free up $4,496,349 of available cap space while creating $6,966,442 in dead money.

In 2019, Richburg appeared in 13 games for the 49ers, making 13 starts at center.