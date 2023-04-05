XFL’s D.C. Defenders Sign S D.J. Swearinger

The D.C. Defenders of the XFL have signed S D.J. Swearinger to their roster, per Jake Russell.

Swearinger was most recently with the Colts and had a stint on their practice squad late in the 2021 season.

Swearinger, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Texans back in 2013. He lasted just over two years in Houston before he was waived at the start of the 2015 season and later claimed off of waivers by the Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay cut Swearinger loose during the 2015 season and he eventually caught on with the Cardinals. From there, he had brief stints with Washington, the Cardinals and Raiders before catching on with the Saints.

New Orleans re-signed Swearinger to a one-year, $1.1 million deal in 2020. He had a short stint with the Colts’ practice squad late in the 2021 season.

In 2020, Swearinger appeared in 11 games for the Saints and recorded 14 tackles, no interceptions and a pass defense.