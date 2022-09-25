Zach Wilson Expected To Be Cleared This Week, Start Week 4 Against Steelers

According to Ian Rapoport, Jets QB Zach Wilson is expected to be cleared from his knee injury this week which would put him in line to start Week 4 against the Steelers.

That’s been the plan for the Jets with Wilson for some time as he recovers from a meniscus tear and bone bruise in his knee during the preseason.

Veteran QB Joe Flacco, who is 1-1 in his two starts with 616 yards passing, will return to the bench upon Wilson’s return.

Wilson, 23, was a three-year starter at BYU and a first-team All-Independent league selection as a junior. The Jets drafted Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft.

Wilson signed a four-year, $35,150,680 contract with the Jets that includes a $22,924,131 signing bonus. The Jets will have a fifth-year option to pick up on Wilson in 2024.

In 2021, Wilson appeared in 13 games for the Jets and completed 55.6 percent of his passes for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions to go along with 185 yards rushing and four rushing touchdowns.

