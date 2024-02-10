Zach Wilson Reportedly ‘Evaluating Trade Options’

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler has been told that Jets QB Zach Wilson has “begun evaluating trade options, including teams that would be good fits.”

According to Fowler, Wilson is interested in playing for an “offensive-minded head coach” for the first time in the NFL.

Beyond that, Fowler mentions that the Jets have agreed to gauge the market for Wilson this offseason.

Fowler says it’s unclear whether the Jets have granted Wilson permission to seek a trade with another team, but he adds that “it’s only natural for a player and his agent to do some legwork to set the stage for a deal.”

Ian Rapoport previously reported that the Jets plan to try and trade Wilson this offseason, so this shouldn’t come as a big surprise.

It’ll be interesting to see what kind of trade value Wilson has. No team will be acquiring Wilson with the idea of starting him immediately, and he’s still owed $5.4 million in guaranteed salary in 2024 which would be on the high end for a backup.

One way or another, it’s clear Wilson’s time with the Jets is coming to an end.

Wilson, 24, was a three-year starter at BYU and a first-team All-Independent League selection as a junior. The Jets drafted Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft.

Wilson signed a four-year, $35,150,680 contract with the Jets that includes a $22,924,131 signing bonus. The Jets will have a fifth-year option to pick up on Wilson in 2024.

In 2023, Wilson has appeared in 12 games for the Jets and completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 2,245 yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

We’ll have more on Wilson as the news is available.