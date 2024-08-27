10 Teams Reportedly Interested In WR/KR Jamal Agnew

According to Mike Garafolo, veteran WR/KR Jamal Agnew is healthy and ready to start taking free agent visits.

Garafolo adds there are 10 teams who are interested in signing Agnew, whose skillset as a top kick returner has extra importance with the rule changes this year.

We looked at some potential landing spots for Agnew earlier this summer.

Agnew, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Lions back in 2017. He played out his four-year, $2.65 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $645,000 in 2020.

Agnew was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time when he signed a three-year, $21 million deal with the Jaguars.

He played out that contract and became an unrestricted free agent again in 2024.

In 2023, Agnew appeared in 11 games for the Jaguars, compiling 14 catches on 21 targets for 225 yards and a touchdown. He also returned 14 punts for 144 yards and 15 kickoffs for 391 yards.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available NFL Free Agents list.