Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan Declares For Draft

Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan has officially declared for the NFL Draft, he announced on his Instagram.
McMillan, 21, was a four-star recruit and the fourth-ranked receiver in the nation in the 2022 recruiting class out of California. He committed to the University of Arizona in December 2021 and enrolled a month later. McMillan was All-Big 12 first team in 2024 and All-Pac 12 second team in 2023, along with being a Biletnikoff Award Finalist in 2024.
In his collegiate career, McMillan appeared in 37 games over three seasons and caught 213 passes for 3,423 yards and 26 touchdowns.
